Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

