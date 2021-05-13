ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

WISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.54.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 191,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,388. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

