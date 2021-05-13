Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 5.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 12,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,141,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,720 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.