Constitution Capital LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 5.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NEE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 139,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,742,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

