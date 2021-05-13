Constitution Capital LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $306.42. The stock had a trading volume of 519,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $868.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

