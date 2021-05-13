Constitution Capital LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,292,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,015,000 after buying an additional 207,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 239,320 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 93.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 554,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 267,587 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 706,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,596. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

