Constitution Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,791,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $5.80 on Thursday, reaching $216.50. The stock had a trading volume of 132,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

