Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

