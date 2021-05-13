Comparing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89% Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Cohen & Steers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 42.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 8.13 $134.62 million $2.57 26.93

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, indicating that its stock price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.