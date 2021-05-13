Comparing CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CareCloud alerts:

This table compares CareCloud and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13%

54.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fastly $200.46 million 21.88 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -59.21

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CareCloud and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 4 6 3 0 1.92

Fastly has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.32%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than CareCloud.

Summary

Fastly beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, and cloud optimizer services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API protection, account takeover protection, bot management, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.