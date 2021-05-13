Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.42, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $6,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Commvault Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

