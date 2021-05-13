CommScope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,008 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,005% compared to the average daily volume of 1,177 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. CommScope has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

