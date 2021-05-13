Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 486,124 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,124 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $82,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 5,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,687. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

