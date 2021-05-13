Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $155,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $15.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $573.91. 1,206,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. The stock has a market cap of $552.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $685.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

