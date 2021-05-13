Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $220.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $220,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $82.27. 30,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

