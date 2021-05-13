Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $317,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.88. 147,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

