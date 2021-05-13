Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

ETR CBK opened at €6.26 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.24.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

