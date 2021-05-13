Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.