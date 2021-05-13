Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

Shares of DPZ opened at $425.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day moving average is $382.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

