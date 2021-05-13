Comerica Bank Sells 4,208 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

