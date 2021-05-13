Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Stamps.com worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,335,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Stamps.com stock opened at $166.51 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.63.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.