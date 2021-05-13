Comerica Bank Acquires 613 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of PANW opened at $335.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.79 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

