Comerica Bank Acquires 130 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

