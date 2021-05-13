Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Up 3.7%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $66.25. 3,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.3747 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

