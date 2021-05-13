Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. 525,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189,930. The company has a market capitalization of $263.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

