Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 176,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

