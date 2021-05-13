Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.52 million.
NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,995. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
