Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.52 million.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,995. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

