Colin R. Sabol Sells 5,593 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XYL opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

