Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

