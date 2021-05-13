Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of COHR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.96. 6,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

