Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

CCEP opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

