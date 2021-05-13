CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNHI. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 89,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

