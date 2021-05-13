CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 563,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $16.53. 2,675,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,799. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

