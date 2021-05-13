CM Life Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 912% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,489,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ CMLF opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. CM Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.