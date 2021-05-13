Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.

NYSE:NET opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.69 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

