Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Shares of NET opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

