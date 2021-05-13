Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NET opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.