Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NET opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
