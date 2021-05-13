Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 295

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 297 ($3.88).

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 301.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The stock has a market cap of £941.72 million and a P/E ratio of -41.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is -75.95%.

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

