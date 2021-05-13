Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,170.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,394. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,285.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

