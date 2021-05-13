Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $280.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.08.

FVRR opened at $166.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.55 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

