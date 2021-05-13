Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $849.60 million, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

