Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

