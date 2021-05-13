Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.44.

CPXGF opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

