Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

XEC stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

