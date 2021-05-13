Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of XEC opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

