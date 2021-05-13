Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report sales of $41.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.94 billion to $41.78 billion. Cigna posted sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.15 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $177.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.48. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

