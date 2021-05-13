CIBC Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$214.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,501. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$220.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

