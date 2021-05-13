Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

