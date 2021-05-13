Chromia Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $141.73 million and $281.66 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00085474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.78 or 0.01030543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00111023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

