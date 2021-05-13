Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 5,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

